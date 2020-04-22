Trinity Industries (TRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.15 to $1.35 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 662,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,573,094 shares of company stock worth $32,568,108. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

