Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$218.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.70 million.

Shares of TSE:RME opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 million and a P/E ratio of -68.50. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1 year low of C$3.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently -816.67%.

RME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

