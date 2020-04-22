Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.89 million.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$21.07 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

