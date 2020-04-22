Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion.

CLS opened at C$6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41. Celestica has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $818.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from C$12.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,400.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

