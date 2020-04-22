Raymond James (RJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Raymond James to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE:RJF opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.54. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.