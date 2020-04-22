Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transocean stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Transocean has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

