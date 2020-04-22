QEP Resources (QEP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect QEP Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE QEP opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.06. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 over the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

