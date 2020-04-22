Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $171.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASND. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.34.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

