Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $149.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.34. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

