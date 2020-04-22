Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $145.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,152,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.