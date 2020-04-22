Evans Bancorp (EVBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

EVBN stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $57,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,022.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock worth $163,645 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Hovde Group upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

