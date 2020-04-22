Primerica (PRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44.
In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
