Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Buy

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

AIMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Oxtoby bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,532,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after buying an additional 484,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

