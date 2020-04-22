Equity BancShares (EQBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Equity BancShares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Equity BancShares stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Equity BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.