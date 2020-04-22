Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

NYSE FDP opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.82. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $162,187. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

