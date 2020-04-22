Inovalon (INOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Inovalon to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inovalon stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

