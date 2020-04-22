ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NLY stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

