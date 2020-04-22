Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNSL. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,986,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

