Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

