IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.24. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. Research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IQIYI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

