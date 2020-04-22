Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 60.44% and a negative net margin of 142.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.