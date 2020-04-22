Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

IRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

