Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) to Strong Sell

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

