Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ EIGI opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.50.
In related news, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $41,454.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $60,205.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,130,569 shares of company stock worth $7,934,262. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
