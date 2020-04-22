Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $41,454.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $60,205.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,130,569 shares of company stock worth $7,934,262. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

