Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

