Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy continues to benefit from strong contribution from its business units. The company is gaining from organic growth projects and acquisition synergies. The company’s long-term capital spending plan of $26B for expansion of electric transmission and distribution, addition of renewable assets, and midstream assets is a major positive. Amid COVID- 19 crisis, the company decided to continue providing services even in the event of non-payment of dues. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, the company’s future earnings may be largely affected by share dilution. Further, ongoing delay and rising cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project may impact the company’s profitability. Dominion is also exposed to the risk associated with the operation of nuclear facilities.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on D. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of D opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

