Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of ITRM opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,799,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

