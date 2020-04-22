Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

