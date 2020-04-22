Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.96.
CRSP opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
