BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ BANF opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BancFirst news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow acquired 7,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939. 38.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.