Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.29. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $629,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,326.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $332,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,333,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,327 shares of company stock worth $4,518,928. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

