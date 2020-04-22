BidaskClub Upgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to “Buy”

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

