BidaskClub Upgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Analyst Recommendations for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crispr Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Crispr Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BancFirst Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub
BancFirst Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub
Axonics Modulation Technologies Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Axonics Modulation Technologies Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades Casa Systems to “Buy”
BidaskClub Upgrades Casa Systems to “Buy”
Catasys Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Catasys Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
American Public Education Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
American Public Education Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report