Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Catasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of CATS stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $427.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.49. Catasys has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Curtis Medeiros bought 18,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $184,263.58. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Catasys by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Catasys by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

