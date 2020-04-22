American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

APEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

American Public Education stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $368.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

