Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 1.79. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crispr Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Crispr Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BancFirst Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub
BancFirst Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub
Axonics Modulation Technologies Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Axonics Modulation Technologies Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades Casa Systems to “Buy”
BidaskClub Upgrades Casa Systems to “Buy”
Catasys Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Catasys Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
American Public Education Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
American Public Education Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report