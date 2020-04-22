Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 1.79. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

