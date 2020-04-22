$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $5.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Argus cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

