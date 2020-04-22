Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will report sales of $24.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.60 million and the highest is $26.46 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $94.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.39 million to $113.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $85.90 million to $135.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at $191,410.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 98,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.14%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

