VF’s (VFC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

VF (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. VF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VF will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in VF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,931,000 after acquiring an additional 511,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in VF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,550,000 after acquiring an additional 165,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in VF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

