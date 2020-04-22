Brokerages Expect Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $670.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.50 million to $683.89 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sib LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

