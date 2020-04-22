Financial Analysis: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) vs. People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 0.89 $9.46 million $0.96 6.29 People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 2.02 $520.40 million $1.39 7.90

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 12.55% 7.41% 0.76% People’s United Financial 22.51% 8.16% 1.08%

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 8 0 0 2.00

People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 42.30%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

