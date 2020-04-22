Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce sales of $307.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.00 million and the highest is $318.50 million. Interface posted sales of $297.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TILE. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $513.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Interface’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,862,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Interface by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,285,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 187,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,092,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Interface by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 247,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.