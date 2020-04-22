Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Million

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to report $15.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.46 million and the highest is $16.15 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $59.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.36 million to $60.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.84 million, with estimates ranging from $61.19 million to $64.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $160.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua T. Davis purchased 32,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $218,955.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,241.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

