Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will report $10.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $12.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $45.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $48.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.88 million, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $85.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

