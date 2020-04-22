Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce sales of $183.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.52 million and the lowest is $176.17 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $176.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $490.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.79 million to $502.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $515.65 million, with estimates ranging from $470.22 million to $548.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

