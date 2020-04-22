Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post $36.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.12 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $144.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.25 million to $144.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $159.56 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $181.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. August Capital Management V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $5,604,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

