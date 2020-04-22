Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will report sales of $13.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.47 million and the highest is $15.58 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $7.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $55.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.42 million to $58.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $61.31 million, with estimates ranging from $57.97 million to $64.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.83 million, a P/E ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $14.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Million
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.90 Million
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.90 Million
Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.90 Million
Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.90 Million
Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.19 Million
Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.19 Million
Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million
Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million
DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.95 Million
DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.95 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report