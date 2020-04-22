DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce $45.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.40 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted sales of $74.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year sales of $306.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.55 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DZSI opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.