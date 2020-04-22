Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.80. Leatt shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 1,230 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Leatt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Leatt alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.