Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TAIT opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.60. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.20% of Taitron Components worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

