RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.87

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and traded as low as $42.00. RTC Group shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 2.76 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

